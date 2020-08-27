Ethelyn Gilbert Wallace passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, (26 days after her 100th Birthday) from complications due to a broken hip. Ethelyn Mae was the youngest child born on July 31, 1920, to William Luther (Lew) Gilbert and Alwina Louise Dettmer Gilbert in Gregory, South Dakota.

She grew up on the family homestead attending the country school Woldneck and graduating from Gregory High School, Gregory South Dakota in 1938.

Working her way through high school and college Ethelyn attended college at Springfield, South Dakota, and received a teaching degree where she then returned home to teach at the local country school Woldneck. Ethelyn then accepted a teaching position in Carthage, South Dakota teaching high school English, where she met her future husband Bart S.Wallace. They were united in marriage at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burke, South Dakota on Jan. 20, 1947.

Bart and Ethelyn farmed near Carthage for over 20 years until in 1969 they moved the family to Red Lodge, Montana, where they owned and operated Coast to Coast Hardware and later Marchello Hardware.

Ethelyn was preceded in death by her husband Bart, parents, brothers Stanley Gilbert Gregory, South Dakota, Lloyd Gilbert, Burke South Dakota and sister Frances Clementz Gregory, South Dakota

Ethelyn is survived by her children: Mark (Cathy) Wallace Dayton, Wyoming, Alan (Lynn) Wallace Dumfries, Virginia, and daughter Joan (Wade) Miller Lodge Grass, Montana, Grandchildren: Amber (Andy) Robbins Ranchester, Wyoming, Luke (Alyssa) Wallace Helena, Montana, Ian (Danlin) Wallace Sheridan, Wyoming, Christopher (Ashley) Wallace, Valley Center, California, and Brittany Wallace Pomona, California. Great Grandchildren: Zia, Lincoln, Sonja, Patrick, Craig, and Wade and numerous special nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to express special thanks to all of Ethelyn’s friends and caregivers.

A viewing will be held Monday, Aug. 31 at Smith-Olcott Funeral Home in Red Lodge, between 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. with a rosary at 5:30 p.m. Funeral services be held at St Agnes Catholic Church, Red Lodge, at 10 a.m. on Sept 1, 2020, with Interment to the Black Hills National Cemetery Sturgis, South Dakota, on Sept 2 at 12:30 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.