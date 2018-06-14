Fair Board

The Carbon County Fair Board will conduct their next meeting on June 18 at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The Agenda includes: preparation for fair; and fair janitor.

Monday, June 18, 2018 - 7:00pm

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, June 15, 2018 - 11:30am
    Roberts Charity Golf
    The Roberts Community Foundation 16th Annual Charity Golf Scramble is June 15 at the Yegen Golf Club, Billings. Registration 11:30 a.m., shotgun shot 1 p.m. All proceeds go to projects within Roberts. BBQ lunch for golfers’, prizes and raffle. For more information contact golf chairman Gordy Hill at (406) 425-4160.
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 - 12:30pm
    Ambulance Meeting
    The Red Lodge Roberts Ambulance District will conduct a regular meeting of the Board of Trustees on Friday June 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the Red Lodge Fire Station. A complete agenda can be found at www.redlodgefire.com/news.
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 9:00am
    Yard Sale Joliet
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 - 10:00am
    Car Wash
    Altana Credit Union is having a car wash on Saturday, June 16 at their Red Lodge location just south of the Red Lodge Inn. Altana will be accepting donations benefitting Relay for Life. The car wash will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and there will be a food truck on site for lunch.
