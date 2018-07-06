Forest service issues temporary closure on East Fork Hyalite Road
The East Fork Hyalite Road (FS Road #6280) is planned to be closed intermittently for the next few days while road and trail paving continues at the Palisades Trailhead and Trail. Closures will not occur on the weekends, and the Main Hyalite Road will remain open from the entrance to Hyalite Canyon to the Grotto Falls Trailhead.
“The Palisades Trail is an ADA accessible trail in need of resurfacing. The work being done at the trailhead and on the trail will help ensure visitors have a safe, accessible and enjoyable experience,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger.
For more information please call the Bozeman Ranger District Office: (406) 522-2520 or visit us online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin">www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.
Category:
Upcoming Events
-
Friday, July 6, 2018 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
-
Saturday, July 7, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
-
Monday, July 9, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
-
Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
-
Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
-
Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
The Carbon County News
Street Address:
11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Phone: 406-446-2222
Fax: 406-446-2225
Toll-Free: 800-735-8843
Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide