Forest service issues temporary closure on East Fork Hyalite Road  

The East Fork Hyalite Road (FS Road #6280) is planned to be closed intermittently for the next few days while road and trail paving continues at the Palisades Trailhead and Trail. Closures will not occur on the weekends, and the Main Hyalite Road will remain open from the entrance to Hyalite Canyon to the Grotto Falls Trailhead.

“The Palisades Trail is an ADA accessible trail in need of resurfacing. The work being done at the trailhead and on the trail will help ensure visitors have a safe, accessible and enjoyable experience,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger.

For more information please call the Bozeman Ranger District Office: (406) 522-2520 or visit us online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin">www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.