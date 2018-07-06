Forest service issues temporary closure on East Fork Hyalite Road  

Friday, July 6, 2018

The East Fork Hyalite Road (FS Road #6280) is planned to be closed intermittently for the next few days while road and trail paving continues at the Palisades Trailhead and Trail. Closures will not occur on the weekends, and the Main Hyalite Road will remain open from the entrance to Hyalite Canyon to the Grotto Falls Trailhead.    
“The Palisades Trail is an ADA accessible trail in need of resurfacing.  The work being done at the trailhead and on the trail will help ensure visitors have a safe, accessible and enjoyable experience,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger.  
 For more information please call the Bozeman Ranger District Office:  (406) 522-2520 or visit us online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin">www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin.  

Category:

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, July 6, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, July 7, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Monday, July 9, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
Click here to see more!

The Carbon County News

Street Address:

11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Mailing Address:

P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068

Phone: 406-446-2222

Fax: 406-446-2225

Toll-Free: 800-735-8843

Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.