Forum for Provocative Issues

Mountain lions: often cap- tured on Red Lodge trail camer- as but seldom seen. On Tuesday, Jan. 8 meet Brad Bulin, a moun- tain lion researcher, at the Senior Center. He will discuss mountain lions in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem and will answer the question, should we be concerned about hiking, back- packing, running, skiing or sim- ply taking out the trash? Dinner is $17 and will start at 5:30 p.m. and the program shortly after 6 p.m. If you plan to have dinner, email RedlodgeMtForum@gmail. com (no text or calls).

Tuesday, January 8, 2019 - 6:00pm

  • Monday, January 28, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, February 1, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Monday, February 4, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
