FR-office Commercial

Excellent business office for rent or lease at the Grizzly Peak Office Building on the corner of 2nd Ave North and Bonner Ave. Large office with approximately 1,000 sq.ft. with off street parking, on street private parking and lots of room for your clients.

All newly decorated, PDQ spic & span clean. New carpets, electrical, plumbing, and applances to accommodate your client.

Call Paul Pilati, (406) 425-7777 to show. Have snow removal service for easy entrance and exit.