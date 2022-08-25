Franklin Sumner Willis passed away Aug. 13, 2022, from a car accident at the age of 81. He was born on June 28, 1941, in Hardin, Montana, to Olan (Shorty) Willis and Violet Irene Dahl Willis.His family moved to lower Red Lodge creek in 1949. He graduated from Red Lodge High School in 1959. He played football, and was president of the High School rodeo team, rodeo was his sport. There were very few horses that could buck him off. Of course, that was his words. Frank was an expert hunter, guide and outdoorsman. He met his first wife Kathy Lowery in 1962 while working on ranches in the Nye area, they wed in June of 1964. To this marriage 3 children were born. In the winter of 64 to 65 he was an outfitter and guide in Cooke City, but with his flair for life he chose to herd his horses up the pass to Cooke City instead of hauling them in. That year he shot his first legal Grizzly bear in Slough Creek. He also worked building the bridges on the Sunlight Road. They eventually moved back to Nye and he worked for various ranchers in the area. He was riding saddle broncs and doing the wild horse race every chance he got. He rode a saddle bronc at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1966. He also broke a team of 4 mules for Clay Donahue he proved he was more determined or stubborn than they were.He lived in Burlington for many years raising racehorses, participating in rodeos, chariot races, and wild horse races every chance he got. He started a new career in the oilfield in 1972, still maintaining his ranchingHe married Suzanne Willis in 1992 and adopted her daughter. They spent every moment they could hunting, fishing, and made a trip to Mexico to fish. He later bought a ranch outside of Cowley, Wyoming, where he retired, farmed, raised cattle, and hunted or fished every chance he got.He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and canning. If you wanted to hear a hunting story, he had many of them to tell. He followed the Farmers’ Almanac for branding, good fishing days, and the moon signs. He fished in Florida, Mexico, and one of his favorite places Jack Creek out of Meeteetse, he always made that annual trip with his good friend Nadine. He was a teller of tales with great humor.Frank was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother John Willis, his sister Janice Steinmasel, his sister Anna Willis, his brother-in-law Jeff Mann. He is survived by his son Frank, Joe (Cindy) Willis, Cowley, Wyoming; Elisa(Pete) Valdez of Aurora, Colorado; Sarah Willis of Livingston, Montana;sisters Linda Mann, Missoula, Montana; Nancy(Doug) Dupuis of New Port Richey, Florida; JoAn(Butch)LaFollette of Greybull, Wyoming; brother in law Dusty Steinmasel of Baggs, Wyoming; 5 grandchildren, 2 great children, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins. His very dear friends Tammy and Nadine.Frank would want to be remembered for his great wit and sense of humor and the memories made with his family and friends. “Weep not for me that I have gone into the gentle night. Grieve if you will, but not for long upon my soul’s sweet flight. Please do not dwell upon my death but celebrate my life.”A celebration of life is being planned for a later date.