FWP closes offices

FWP to close offices to the public in response to COVID-19

Licenses purchased online will be mailed

Call center active and ready to help

To protect the public and staff from the spread of COVID-19, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will close its offices around the state to the public beginning at 5 p.m. today, Friday, March 20.

“With license sales and applications, traffic through our offices has been robust even with warnings about social distancing and public safety due to COVID-19,” said FWP Director Martha Williams. “FWP will continue to sell licenses online and help customers with questions regarding their license purchase through a call center and through email.”

The deadline to apply for deer and elk licenses is April 1. Hunters should apply now and not wait until the last minute. Hunters who are applying for special licenses or permits will need to do so online at fwp.mt.gov and will still need to have a valid email address.

License buyers can still purchase their licenses online or from any license provider.

FWP office closures to the public will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

Much of the recent traffic to FWP offices were people who had trouble printing their licenses. Two key changes the public should be aware of:

FWP will mail carcass tags to those who purchase them online, just as in years past.

People who have had trouble printing their licenses during the past two weeks will receive them in the mail.

“We know most customers are comfortable with online purchases, but for others this will be an inconvenience” Williams said. “Our licensing staff will be working diligently at the call center to meet the licensing needs of our customers.”

Visitor centers and public meeting spaces at many FWP facilities were closed Monday due to recommendations on social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Region 1 (Kalispell)

752-5501

Region 2 (Missoula)

542-5500

Region 3 (Bozeman)

577-7900

Helena Area Office

495-3260

Butte Area Office

494-1953

Region 4 (Great Falls)

454-5840

Lewistown Area Office

538-4658

Region 5 (Billings)

247-2940

Region 6 (Glasgow)

228-3700

Havre Area Office

265-6177

Region 7 (Miles City)

234-0900

FWP Headquarters (Helena)

444-2535

For those who need assistance with their purchase, please call the FWP licensing center at 406-444-2950 or your regional or area office:

Additional information on COVID-19 is also available online, on DES social media, and via phone