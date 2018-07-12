garage sales

Garage Sale Sat. 7/14, 9-3. Bikes, skis, adult clothes, tools, shooting, handloading, housewares, lawn equipment, furniture and more. Cash Only! 82 Meadow Circle, Red Lodge.

14 Pilati Lane, July 14th, 8 am – 1 pm. Tools, household décor, book cases, router, mantis cultivator, garden tools, wheel barrel, much much more.

Upcoming Events

  • Saturday, July 14, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 19, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, July 19, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
