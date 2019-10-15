George J. Kearnes, 83

Fromberg - George Jacob Kearnes, Jr. left us on Oct. 3, 2019.

George was born on July 6, 1936, at home in Hebron, North Dakota to Freida and George Kearnes, Sr. When he was 16, he left North Dakota and began working for the Northern Pacific Railroad in Montana. At 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent much of his military service in Germany.

George was honorably discharged from the Army in 1957 and returned home where he continued his railroad career that would last for 42 years. The railroad brought him to Montana where he met Wanda Thomp- son. George and Wanda were married in Columbus in 1967 and had two children, Steve and Roxanne. They later divorced and George moved to Fromberg where he spent the next 45 years of his life.

George was very proud of his career on the railroad and held many positions, eventually rising to a top track inspector for BNSF. After retirement in 1998, he often reflected on his railroad days and all of the friendships he gained during his career.

George was an avid fisherman and enjoyed taking his grandkids to the Beartooth Mountains for fishing trips on his boat. His love of fishing took him on a trip to Alaska where he checked halibut and salmon fishing off his bucket list. Another one of George’s pastimes was frequenting farm auctions, where he collected chainsaws to add to his self- proclaimed chainsaw museum, which included over 50 chainsaws. He was well known for his unique, infectious laugh and never attend- ed a holiday dinner without bringing a bottle of his favorite liqueur.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Freida and George Kearnes, as well as his brother Tommy.

George is survived by his children Steve (Bonnie) Kearnes and Roxanne (Vern) Kuehner; his grandchildren Stephanie (Cy) Baldwin, Tra- vis (Taylor) Tucker, and Emi- ly (Josiah) Engebretson; his siblings Florence Butler, Lin- da Davis and John (Eva) Kearnes; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made to the Fromberg Methodist Church or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at the Fromberg Methodist Church. Interment with military honors will be at the Rockvale Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow at the Methodist Church.