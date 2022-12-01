Gerald “Jesse” Rehard

Gerald passed away Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. He was born in Red Lodge on Aug. 17, 1960 to Ralph and Patsy Rehard. Jesse would be one of nine siblings. He grew up working on the family ranch. Through friends, he met Nina and the two were married on May 20, 1989, in Red Lodge. He would be become an instant father to Brandon and Bryan. Jesse was a very loyal employee for almost 20 years at the Western Empire Emporium from the day they opened.He joined Nina on many vacations, and enjoyed the quiet outdoors, camping, hunting fishing and, when home, he liked to take care of his rabbits.Jesse is preceded in death by his father Ralph and his brother Tim. He is survived by his wife Nina of 33 years; sons Brandon (Brandy) Moreland of Billings, Bryan Moreland of Billings; granddaughter Aubrey Maxwell of Billings his mother Patsy Rehard of Luther; brothers Dan (Terry) of Colstrip, Ralph (Delsey) of Luther; sisters Rene (Dick) of Belgrade, Vicki Rehard of Belgrade, Lissa (Steve) Dent of Billings, Wendi (Don) Bender of Luther, Heidi (Dave) Kennedy of Fort Smith, Arkansas; and 15 nieces and nephews.We would like to thank the EMTs and firemen who did not give up on him. We would like to thank the Billings Clinic Emergency Department staff who tried their best to help him on his final day, all his doctors, RNs, and CNAs who have taken care of him in the past at Billings Clinic. Bryan would finally like to thank all his BC work family.We are planning to have a memorial service at the Luther Community Church, on what would have been his and Nina’s 34 wedding anniversary, Saturday, May 20, 2023. Time TBD. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com