Gloria Ann Olson Farris-Coutts

A very beloved sister “Sissy”, grandmother, adopted mother, great grandmother, and sister-in-law, Gloria Olson Farris-Coutts, passed away peacefully in Red Lodge, Montana, on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, with her family by her side. Gloria was born the daughter of Perry and Louise Olson on July 18, 1936, in Sidney, Montana. The family then moved to Rosebud. Gloria graduated with the Class of 1954, Rosebud High. After High School Gloria moved to Forsyth, she married Virgil Farris and they had three children: Monte, Sheri, and TJ. She later moved to Red Lodge, married Don Coutts, and gained a stepson, John Coutts. They adopted a young man named John Holman as their son. Gloria was a staple in the Red Lodge Community for some 50 years. She worked at the Red Lodge Café and was best known for her baked goods and delicious pies. She and Don opened the Beartooth Wagon & Sleigh Rides bringing joy to the children and the Red Lodge Community, including many wedding celebrations from near and far. Don passed in 2016. Gloria was determined to carry on Don’s legacy with the business until she could no longer physically do it. She was a very strong and determined woman (a true Frontierswoman) until she passed away. Gloria, at the age of 86, was quite remarkable with an amazing group of friends (young and old) that surrounded her until the end. Gloria is survived by her brother Wayne Olson (Kathleen “Kathy”) who lovingly always referred to her as “Sissy” of Billings, her sister-in-law Virginia Olson, Hamilton, her adopted son John (Marcella) Holman of Spearville, Kansas her grandchildren Ronnie Watson, Fromberg, Lindsay Watson, Houston, Texas, Levi Watson (Betty), Miles City, Trevor Watson (Jenny), Helena, and Ryan (Megan) Anderson of Ely, Minnesota. Gloria is also survived by 11 great grandchildren and her dog Oreo. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brother Richard Olson, daughter Sheri, sons Monte and TJ and stepson John Coutts. The family wishes to thank the Doctors and Staff at St. V’s Mountain View Clinic and Beartooth Billings Clinic, both of Red Lodge, and St. Vincent’s Cancer Center, Billings, Montana for all of the wonderful care and compassion shown to Gloria as well as neighbors and friends in Red Lodge who banded together coming and going to her home with food and camaraderie. Funeral services will be held at Smith Olcott Funeral Chapel, Red Lodge, Montana, on Oct. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. Her remains will be interred at the Red Lodge, Cemetery with a Luncheon to follow at the Elks Club, Red Lodge, Montana. All are welcome to attend. If you so choose, in lieu of flowers, the family welcomes a donation to the Red Lodge Senior Citizen’s Center, 207 South Villard, Red Lodge, MT 59068.