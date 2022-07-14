Gordon Dale Brokaw, 77, of Williston, North Dako- ta, and Red Lodge, Montana, passed away from complications of a stroke on Thurs- day, July 7, at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Mon- tana, surrounded by family.His funeral will be held at Lutheran Brethren Church in Williston, North Dakota, at 2 p.m. on July 16, with Pastor Ron Erickson as the officiant. Visiting hours will be at Everson-Coughlin Funeral Home in Williston, North Dakota, on July 15 from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. After the funeral, Gordon’s wishes were to be cremated and to have his ashes spread on the Brokaw Farm in Williston, North Dakota, and at his place in Red Lodge, Mon- tana.Friends are welcome to visit www.eversoncoughlin. com to share memories of Gordon or leave condolenc- es for his family.