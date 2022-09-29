Grazia Giacomelli

Grazia passed away at her home in Red Lodge, Montana, on September 20, 2022. At her request, no funeral service will be held. A celebration of life gathering will be hosted by the Red Lodge Community Church, date, and time to be announced. Grazia was born in Trieste, Italy, on June 12, 1932, to Elidia and Lidia Giacomelli. Some of her childhood was amidst WWII. She married an American soldier and had two children. The marriage did not last; by 1957, she was left with two children to raise in a culture that did not recognize divorce. To provide for them, she joined the support team of transatlantic ship lines; for ten years, she traveled to Africa, India, Arabia, and Australia. In order to stay on land, she became an esthetician and opened a beauty salon in Trieste. That endeavor did not work out, and she took a Job as a personal assistant to Madame Eve, the owner of EVE of ROME cosmetics, and came to the US with her. Subsequently, the company was bought by Estee Lauder cosmetics and Grazia worked for them as a demonstrator, traveling throughout the US. Grazia obtained a Green Card and eventually became a US citizen. She then returned to her original passion: color. She specialized in hair coloring and worked in a Manhattan salon in New York City. She was featured in beauty publications such as Vogue, Cosmopolitan and Glamour. Grazia had an artistic spirit. She also learned to restore and paint furniture with a fondness for antiques. She moved to the Bay Area to join her son in establishing a beauty salon in the Financial District of San Francisco. She was the lead hair-colorist there. She also worked in other prestigious hair salons in the Financial District. After a few years, Grazia followed her son to Montana, where Daniele and his wife, Lynn, had started a yarn and knitting machine sales and knitwear production business in their home near Red Lodge. That business was moved to Grazia’s house in town for several years, and later moved back to its origin. Grazia then started a quilting business in her home with a partner and shared her color skills, and her knitting and sewing proficiency. She also became an active and beloved member of the Town & Country quilt guild. Grazia was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Barbara. Grazia is survived by her son, Daniele O’Banion (Daniel, to many) and his wife, Lynn; Grazia’s sisters: Ervina Richetti and her family in Australia, and Laura Petronio and her family in Italy; and numerous extended family members in Australia, Italy, and other areas of northern Europe.Grazia was a cherished member of the Red Lodge Community Church, where she found many friends and solace, both spiritual and temporal.