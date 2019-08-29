Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
Haggin Project
Thursday, August 29, 2019
The Haggin project is nearing an end. Paving on Haggin and Platt will begin next Thursday, Sept. 5. All vehicles will need to be removed and remain off of the road during this time.
Upcoming Events
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 7:00pm
Monday, September 2, 2019 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, September 3, 2019 - 7:00pmNow Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Thursday, September 5, 2019 - 7:00pmMeets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
Thursday, September 5, 2019 - 7:00pmClarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
Friday, September 6, 2019 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
