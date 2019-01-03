Heavy Snows Halt Carbon County Lifestyle

(Above) Birch Campbell from Saskatchen, Western Canada, helps clear roads in Red Lodge after a foot of snow fell on the town overnight earlier this week. Campbell, the 13-year old nephew of Jenn and Piney Capp, described the conditions in Red Lodge as “average” compared to where he comes from.

Campbell was looking forward to skiing at the Mountain Ski Resort but didn’t have time this trip and missed out on a bumper crop of fresh powder reported to be up to 13 inches overnight.

Elsewhere the snow limited much enjoyment with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Department reporting multiple slide offs and minor crashes with no serious injuries.

“People just need to be prepared for winter driving conditions,” said Sheriff Josh McQuillan. “With the anticipated warm up later this week, people should expect wind which will potentially cause drifting and poor visibility.”

Red Lodge City Police Chief Jason Wells said “In town has been great. The only problem that we have been having is trying to get vehicles to move on Broadway. Most are from out of state and may not know that we have a no parking overnight for snow removal. Other than that things are well.”

According to road reports Bearcreek Hill was closed along with Highway 78 with poor driving conditions confirmed for Highway 310 and Highway 212.

Temperatures are expected to bounce back to the 30s by Wednesday and beyond.

According to Ray Masters, Cooperative Weather Observer, snowfall for December was above average with 22.5” compared to the 13.8” average.