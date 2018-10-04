Help wanted 2
Beartooth Billings Clinic
Patient Access Specialist Supervisor
Full-Time
Patient Access Specialists are responsible for greeting and registering patients, gathering appropriate demographic and insurance information, scheduling appointments, rotating through the call desk, ordering laboratory tests and ancillary services and the collection of co-payments. This supervisor position will provide leadership, act as a resource to staff, and assist management in coordinating day to day operational needs within the department.
Minimum Qualifications:
High School Diploma or equivalent
Scheduling and registration related experience preferred
Healthcare experience preferred, but not required
Benefit eligible! Competitive salary!
Apply online at
www.beartoothbillingsclinic.org
For more information, please call 446-0676
careers@beartoothbillingsclinic.org
EOE
Beartooth Industries/RSD, Inc. is currently accepting applications for:
1. Group Home Staff/Full and Part Time
Eligible for paid Benefits include paid vacation & sick leave, and paid health insurance. If you are energetic and want to make a difference, then we are looking for you.
Open until filled.
To apply contact: Ed Lambrecht at Beartooth Ind. 406-446-1722
Do not be hesitant to apply. Training is available for those interested in working with individuals with disabilities.
RSD is an EOE providing reasonable accommodations and a drug free workplace.
31/10/2018 (3 weeks)
