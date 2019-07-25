help wanted - ft

Beartooth Industries/RSD, Inc.

is currently accepting applications for:

• Group Home Staff/Full and Part Time - varying shifts 

• Group Home Assistance Manager 

• Residential Coordinator

To apply contact Ed Lambrecht at Beartooth Ind. 

406-446-1722 

Do not be hesitant to apply training is available for those interested in working with individuals with disabilities. 

RSD is an EOE providing reasonable accommodations and a drug free workplace. 

The Big Timber Pioneer has an immediate opening for a full-time reporter. The job includes writing general interest community stories, features, taking pictures and coverage of local government in Sweet Grass County. To apply, send a resume to Justin Post at jpost@livent.net.

Carbon County Cemetery District #8 is requesting bids for snow plowing of the cemetery located off Hwy 78 west of RL. Contract will run from 9/1/2019-9/1/2020. Contractor and equipment must be approved by Cemetery Board. 

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, July 26, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Monday, July 29, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, August 2, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
