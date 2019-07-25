help wanted - ft

Beartooth Industries/RSD, Inc.

is currently accepting applications for:

• Group Home Staff/Full and Part Time - varying shifts

• Group Home Assistance Manager

• Residential Coordinator

To apply contact Ed Lambrecht at Beartooth Ind.

406-446-1722

Do not be hesitant to apply training is available for those interested in working with individuals with disabilities.

RSD is an EOE providing reasonable accommodations and a drug free workplace.

The Big Timber Pioneer has an immediate opening for a full-time reporter. The job includes writing general interest community stories, features, taking pictures and coverage of local government in Sweet Grass County. To apply, send a resume to Justin Post at jpost@livent.net.

Carbon County Cemetery District #8 is requesting bids for snow plowing of the cemetery located off Hwy 78 west of RL. Contract will run from 9/1/2019-9/1/2020. Contractor and equipment must be approved by Cemetery Board.