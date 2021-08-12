Help Wanted: Volunteer

JOLIET PUBLIC LIBRARY TRUSTEE POSITION

This notice is in regards to a trustee vacancy on the Joliet Public Library Board. Trustees are appointed to a five (5) year term by the Joliet Town Council. Each trustee can serve up to two terms, dependent on approval by the Joliet Town Council. The Board of Trustees meets at the library on the second Wednesday of each month. If you are interested in being appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Joliet Public Library, please write a letter of interest addressed to the Joliet Town Council. Letters of interest can be dropped off at the Joliet Public library or to Town Hall. Position is open until filled. For questions, contact the Joliet Public Library at (406) 962-3013 or email us at jolietlib@yahoo.com.



CARBON COUNTY PART-TIME POSITION CARBON COUNTY FAIR BOARD POSITION: BOARD SECRETARY (less than 300 hrs/year) QUALIFICATIONS: Good listening and communication skills. Ability to clearly document Board actions and track invoices. Able to attend regular meetings of the Board and assist with annual fair activities. JOB DESCRIPTION: Essential Functions (Major Duties or Responsibilities): These duties are the essential functions and are not all-inclusive of all duties that the incumbent performs. • Record minutes of all Fair Board meetings pursuant to 2-3-203 MCA and submit the approved minutes to the Carbon County Clerk and Recorder for electronic storage pursuant to 7-1-204 MCA. • Assist the Fair Board Chair in developing Fair Board Agendas and notice Fair Board meetings pursuant to 2-3-103 MCA. • Assist the Fair Board in developing the annual operating budget for recommendation to the Carbon County Commissioners • Submit claims for payment Accounts Payable; obtain required insurance information for contractors; and submit contract information for projects requiring the withholding of Contractors Gross Receipts. Assist the Fair Board in obtaining quotes or formal bids in accordance with Carbon County’s Purchasing Policy. • Maintain records of the Carbon County Fair Board. • Receive and respond to Fair Board business inquires in a timely manner. • Attend and assist with administrative tasks related to the Carbon County Fair. APPLICATIONS: May be obtained from the Carbon County Clerk and Recorder’s office or online at http://co.carbon.mt.us/employment. Please see reasonable accommodations and employment preference on application. In addition, a cover letter is requested to share how your education, experience, knowledge, skills, and abilities meet the necessary qualifications for this position. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 P.M. on Friday August 27, 2021 at the Clerk and Recorder’s office in the Carbon County Administration Building, 17 West 11th Street, Red Lodge, Montana or P.O. Box 887, Red Lodge, MT 59068. EOE