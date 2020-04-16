help wanttemp

 TOWN OF BRIDGER 

The Town of Bridger is seeking temporary help for full time positions in the Public Works Department. Successful applicants will work from June to August. Applications available at Town Hall, 108 S. D St. Deadline for applications is May 5, 2020 by 5:00 pm. Positions will be open until filled.

