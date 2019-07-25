helpwanted-PT

Clark Fork Salon and Spa P/T cosmetologist and nail tech wanted. Contact Kacey (406)697-4356.

Covering Broadway is now accepting applications for a part-time (25-30 Hrs.) per week. Applications can be submitted at 211 South Broadway between 9 AM and 5 PM.

Duties include administrative assistant tasks (competent computer skills including Excel) and customer service. Compensation will be dependent on experience and candidate skills. Application should include a resume, letter of interest and company application.

The Willows - Red Lodge →R.N. or L.P.N.

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday 9am—5pm!

To apply online please visit our website at www.sjlm.org

For more information, please call

Kylie @ (406) 655-5920