helpwanted-PT

Clark Fork Salon and Spa P/T cosmetologist and nail tech wanted. Contact Kacey (406)697-4356.

Covering Broadway is now accepting applications for a part-time (25-30 Hrs.) per week.  Applications can be submitted at 211 South Broadway between 9 AM and 5 PM.

Duties include administrative assistant tasks (competent computer skills including Excel) and customer service.  Compensation will be dependent on experience and candidate skills.  Application should include a resume, letter of interest and company application.

The Willows - Red Lodge  →R.N. or L.P.N.

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday 9am—5pm!

To apply online please visit our website at www.sjlm.org

For more information, please call 

Kylie @ (406) 655-5920

 

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, July 26, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Monday, July 29, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, August 2, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
