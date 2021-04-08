Hiking and Mountaineering at Museum

Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Article Image Alt Text

Courtesy photo
Fred Inabnit, third from left at Grasshopper Glacier, 10 miles north of Cooke City.

The Carbon County Historical Museum announces Ralph Saunders will be speaking at the museum April 14 on Fred Inabnit, The Swiss Intrepid Hiker. If you enjoy hiking, mountaineering, history or the Beartooth Mountains, do not miss this program. Social at 6 p.m. with program at 7 p.m. Phone 446-3667 for questions.

 

Category: