HW-full time

 Job Opportunity Mountain Homesteads is looking for a full time residential construction worker. Must be dependable and have a valid drivers license. We are located in Roberts, MT. 

Call (406) 818-0158

 Beartooth Industries/RSD, Inc. is currently accepting applications for:

• Group Home Staff/Full and Part Time-varying shifts 

• Group Home Assistance Manager 

• Residential Coordinator

To apply contact Ed Lambrecht at Beartooth Ind.  406-446-1722 

Do not be hesitant to apply training is available for those interested in working with individuals with disabilities.  RSD is an EOE providing reasonable accommodations and a drug-free workplace. 

 

Upcoming Events

  • Thursday, July 4, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, July 4, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, July 5, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Monday, July 8, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 9, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
