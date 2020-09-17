HW Fulltime

St. John's The WIllows- Red Lodge

→ PCA OR CNA

FT Days & Evenings - Rotating Schedule with E/O Weekend Off!

FT Nights - Rotating Schedule with E/O Weekend Off!

No experience necessary!

Get paid to take the CNA Class!

$3.00 Night Differential, $2.00 Evening

Differential & $1.50 Weekend Differential!

To apply online please visit our website at www.sjlm.org

For more information, please call Kylie @ (406) 655-5920

NEWS STAFF -The Livingston Enterprise newspaper is seeking a full- or part-time community journalist to assist in local coverage of Park County. The job includes reporting on a wide range of local events and issues, photography, sports coverage and other general assignments. Resumes should be emailed to: Enterprise Managing Editor Justin Post at jpost@livent.net.

The Livingston Enterprise, Livingston, MT is looking for a talented press operator to join our company to support our team in newspaper operations and commercial printing. Must be very experienced in maintenance. Full company insurance package, medical, vacation. Salary compensation with experience. Send resume to print@livent.net. Will consider training program for a very skilled person who has exceptional mechanical ability and work ethics, must have a desire to succeed and advance.