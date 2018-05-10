City Of Red Lodge - Red Lodge Police Commission Vacancy

The Red Lodge Police Commission has a member vacancy. The Police Commission has three (3) members, each with terms of (4) years. The Red Lodge Municipal Code, available at http://www.qcode.us/codes/redlodge/, sets for the responsibilities of the Commission in Title 5, Chapter 2. Letters of interest should include your full name, email address and a brief statement as to why you are interested in serving on the Red Lodge Police Commission. Your letter of interest should be delivered by May 18th, 2018, 5:00 p.m., to the City Clerk, Loni Hanson, at PO Box 9, Red Lodge, MT 59068 or by email at cityclerk@cityofredlodge.com. The vacancy shall remain opened until filled.