hw-parttime

Red Lodge Senior and Community Center is looking for a motivated individual to oversee the operation of the Senior and Community Center. The position is part time with hours ranging from 24 to 30 per week. A job description can be obtained on the Red Lodge Senior Center website (https://www.redlodgeseniorcenter.com/employment-o) and an application along with a copy of the job description can be obtained at the front desk of the Center.

Red Lodge Senior and Community Center is an equal opportunity employer.