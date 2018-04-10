HW.Fulltimewk44

 Tippet Rise  - Interpretive Rangers Tippet Rise is hiring “Interpretive Rangers” to patrol the trails and land, give out visitor information and ensure guest safety. Must be willing to work outdoors all day, be safety conscious, and reasonably fit.  Email:  carl.mayer@tippetrise.org

THE ROBERTS SCHOOL DISTRICT is looking for 2 paraprofessionals, a custodian and a bus driver for the 18-19 school year. Please contact Alex Ator, 445-2421 or ator@roberts.k12.mt.us for more information.   

Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel is looking for individuals to help with on-call removals, nights & weekends. Must have valid MT driver’s license. Will use Smith-Olcott’s equipment. For additional info, call Jered Scherer at  245-6427

 

Upcoming Events

  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Earth Day
  • Saturday, April 21, 2018 - 10:00am
    Bison Exhibit
  • Monday, April 23, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 - 10:00am
    Bison Exhibit
  • Wednesday, April 25, 2018 - 9:30am
    Bridger Food Bank
