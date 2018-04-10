HW.Fulltimewk44

Tippet Rise - Interpretive Rangers Tippet Rise is hiring “Interpretive Rangers” to patrol the trails and land, give out visitor information and ensure guest safety. Must be willing to work outdoors all day, be safety conscious, and reasonably fit. Email: carl.mayer@tippetrise.org

THE ROBERTS SCHOOL DISTRICT is looking for 2 paraprofessionals, a custodian and a bus driver for the 18-19 school year. Please contact Alex Ator, 445-2421 or ator@roberts.k12.mt.us for more information.

Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel is looking for individuals to help with on-call removals, nights & weekends. Must have valid MT driver’s license. Will use Smith-Olcott’s equipment. For additional info, call Jered Scherer at 245-6427