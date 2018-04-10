HW.fulltimewk44

PDQ CLEANING & RESTORATION SERVICE, INC.; HELP WANTED Mostly Mon - Fri days Call for more information and application446-1003 /

CARBON COUNTY ROAD DEPARTMENT

POSITION: Full time Road Crew, equipment operator, truck driver.

QUALIFICATIONS: Must have road maintenance and construction experience or similar experience. Should be able to operate and maintain road maintenance equipment. Must have a Montana, Class A, Commercial Drivers License, and have a good driving record. Applicant offered job will be required to take and pass a mandatory pre-employment drug test.

JOB DESCRIPTION: Operation and maintenance of trucks and heavy equipment such as backhoe, motor grader, loader and scraper in the performance of road construction and maintenance. Manual labor involving use of hand tools installing culverts and bridge repair. Applicants must be able to occasionally lift loads of up to 100 lbs. Requires ability to lift, climb, bend, repetitive motions, and good vision and hearing. Full Job Description available online at http://co.carbon.mt.us/employment/.

APPLICATIONS: Are available at the Carbon County Clerk and Recorders office at 17 W. 11th St., Red Lodge, Montana (446-1595) or online at http://co.carbon.mt.us/employment/ Applications will be accepted until 5:00 P.M., April 19th, at the Clerk and Recorders office.

Carbon County is an equal opportunity employer. Please note in your application if you are claiming a Veterans preference under 39-29-103 MCA or a preference for disability status under 39-30-102 MCA.

Carbon County Commissioners

Drivers, Class-A CDL: Increased Pay & New Trucks!! Dedicated Routes! No CDL? No Problem! Call Swift Today! 855-292-2945

Full/Part-time. Alpine Lodge Motel. Housekeeping Great wages, Apply within 446-2213

Domestic and Sexual Violence Services Domestic and Sexual Violence Services (DSVS), located in Red Lodge, Montana, seeks a Full-Time Executive Administrative Assistant (EAA). DSVS serves survivors of physical, sexual and emotional abuse, stalking, and promotes healthy equitable, violence-free relationships. The EAA is responsible for general day-to-day operations including all aspects of administrative support for DSVS activities and fundraising events.

Qualifications: Minimum two year administrative/executive support experience required, excellent organizational and communication skills, attention to detail, and computer literacy.

A full job description can be obtained by emailing info@dsvsmontana.org. Email cover letter, resume, and three references to info@dsvsmontana.org by April 30th. Compensation will be commensurate with experience and include medical, paid time off and paid parental leave benefits.

Red Lodge Fire Rescue -Red Lodge Fire Rescue is seeking applicants for temporary full-time seasonal positions on the Fuel Mitigation Crew. The Crew generally works 40 hours per week with primary duties including removing forest fuels from the landscape to reduce wildfire risk and responding to wildfires. A complete job description and other information is available at www.redlodgefire.com/news. Submit a resume and cover letter, along with a completed application to: Fuel Mitigation Crew, RLFR, P.O. Box 318 , 801 N Broadway, Red Lodge, Montana 59068 For more information, contact: Assistant Chief, Jon Trapp at jon@redlodgefire.com with questions regarding this announcement. Open until 5/4/18.

Typesetter / Designer position - Busy print shop is looking for a full time typesetter/designer. Must have experience with InDesign, and knowledge of Photoshop & Publisher helpful. Must be able to work in a deadline driven environment, have good customer service skills and attention to detail a must. Applicant will be required to assist walk-in customers & answer phones as needed. Please send resume to P.O. Box 1216, Miles City, MT 59301. Attn: Margo Kelsey, Star Commercial Printing

Rock Creek Resort is looking for dependable, motivated individuals to join our team. Positions currently available: Housekeeping • Front Desk Clerk • Bookkeeper • Maintenance Please email resume to kendra@rockcreekresort.com or fill out an application at the front desk 6380 Hwy. 212 South 406-446-1111

BEARTOOTH ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC.

EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Beartooth Electric seeks talented candidates to join our operations team. Please consult detailed job descriptions and the application process on our website www.beartoothelectric.com or Facebook page www.facebook.com/beartoothelectric/

Groundman/Apprentice Work Location: Red Lodge, MT • Wages: Per IBEW Local 44 Contract • Employment Status: Full-Time • Drug Test: Required • Background Check: Required • Relocation Benefit: None

Valid driver’s license and satisfactory driving record are required. Must be able to obtain CDL.

SUMMARY OF JOB DESCRIPTION

The Groundman performs various manual labor and equipment operation tasks to assist the Lineman crew to install, maintain, and service the electrical distribution/transmission system. This opportunity is an entry-level position that will be used to prepare the worker for entry into a Lineman Apprenticeship. The Groundman may be called upon for after-hours emergency situations.

GENERAL QUALIFICATIONS

• High school diploma or equivalent • Looking for candidates with interest/aptitude potential to move into an apprenticeship

GIS Summer Interns – Mapping & Technology

Students—How are you going to spend your summer? Do you like to work outdoors? Are you a technology wiz? If you answered yes, then BEC has a job for you.

Work Location: Red Lodge, MT (field work in the Belfry service area)

Wages: $10.00 per hour

Employment Status: Temporary: Summer; Full-Time

SUMMARY OF JOB DESCRIPTION

The GIS Interns will provide support to BEC’s TWACS digital meter project with data entry of our system’s pole information into the ArcGIS system. Interns will obtain an understanding of how BEC uses technology to enhance electric service to its members. The GIS Interns will work closely with BEC’s line crew and staking/field engineering technician. These projects could include;

GENERAL QUALIFICATIONS

• Preference is given to BEC members. Must be at least a high school junior in the fall

• Proficient in iPad operation

• Valid driver’s license and reliable daily transportation a must. Work mileage reimbursed

• Physical requirements involve cross-country trekking and ATV operation

Questions? Please call Eric Elton, Line

Superintendent at 406-446-2341

Beartooth Electric is an equal opportunity employer.

Beartooth Industries/RSD, Inc. is currently accepting applications for:

1. Group Home Staff/Full and Part Time - varying shift

2. Beartooth Industries full time – hours 8 am to 3 pm

Eligible for paid benefits. Benefits include paid vacation & sick leave, and paid health insurance. If you are energetic and want to make a difference, then we are looking for you.

Open until filled.

To apply contact:

Ed Lambrecht at Beartooth Ind.

406-446-1722

Do not be hesitant to apply. Training is available for those interested in working with individuals with disabilities.

RSD is an EOE providing reasonable accommodations and a drug free workplace.

Summer is coming! Join us at The Pollard Hotel for the upcoming busy season. We are seeking responsible, hard working individuals to join our housekeeping team.

Housekeeping positions currently available: • Housekeeping Manager • Houseman • Housekeeper Full or part-time shifts available, and some weekend shifts are required. Pay will be commensurate with experience, and training is provided. Employees receive meal discounts, and qualified full-time employees may be eligible for further benefits.

Please stop by the Front Desk and complete an application today! The Pollard Hotel • 2 N. Broadway Ave.• Red Lodge, MT 59068 EOE