PUBLIC NOTICE- CARBON COUNTY BOARD OPENINGS

The The Carbon County Commissioners are seeking individuals interested in serving on the following Boards:

• Planning Board – Bridger District, remainder of 2-year term through 12/31/18

• Library Board – Red Lodge District, 5-year term through 6/30/2023

• Joliet Fire District – 2 members for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021; 1 member for a 2-year term to expire 5/31/2020

• Bridger Fire District – 1 member for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021

• Fromberg Fire District – 1 member for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021

• Edgar Fire District – 1 member for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021

We appreciate the value of public involvement in local government, so please get involved. 

Applications are available on the County’s website 

http://co.carbon.mt.us/county-boards/ or at the Clerk and Recorders Office located at 17 West 11th Street, Red Lodge, MT. Please call the Commissioners’ Office with questions 406-446-1595. Please submit applications by Thursday June 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. when appointments will be made.

Bill Bullock, Presiding Officer

 

Upcoming Events

  • Friday, June 1, 2018 - 10:00am
    Bison Exhibit
    The Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Friday, June 1, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Saturday, June 2, 2018 - 10:00am
    Overeaters Ana
    An Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
  • Saturday, June 2, 2018 - 10:00am
    Bison Exhibit
    The Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, June 6, 2018 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
