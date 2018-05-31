PUBLIC NOTICE- CARBON COUNTY BOARD OPENINGS

The The Carbon County Commissioners are seeking individuals interested in serving on the following Boards:

• Planning Board – Bridger District, remainder of 2-year term through 12/31/18

• Library Board – Red Lodge District, 5-year term through 6/30/2023

• Joliet Fire District – 2 members for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021; 1 member for a 2-year term to expire 5/31/2020

• Bridger Fire District – 1 member for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021

• Fromberg Fire District – 1 member for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021

• Edgar Fire District – 1 member for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021

We appreciate the value of public involvement in local government, so please get involved.

Applications are available on the County’s website

http://co.carbon.mt.us/county-boards/ or at the Clerk and Recorders Office located at 17 West 11th Street, Red Lodge, MT. Please call the Commissioners’ Office with questions 406-446-1595. Please submit applications by Thursday June 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. when appointments will be made.

Bill Bullock, Presiding Officer