HW.other
PUBLIC NOTICE- CARBON COUNTY BOARD OPENINGS
The The Carbon County Commissioners are seeking individuals interested in serving on the following Boards:
• Planning Board – Bridger District, remainder of 2-year term through 12/31/18
• Library Board – Red Lodge District, 5-year term through 6/30/2023
• Joliet Fire District – 2 members for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021; 1 member for a 2-year term to expire 5/31/2020
• Bridger Fire District – 1 member for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021
• Fromberg Fire District – 1 member for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021
• Edgar Fire District – 1 member for a 3-year term to expire 5/31/2021
We appreciate the value of public involvement in local government, so please get involved.
Applications are available on the County’s website
http://co.carbon.mt.us/county-boards/ or at the Clerk and Recorders Office located at 17 West 11th Street, Red Lodge, MT. Please call the Commissioners’ Office with questions 406-446-1595. Please submit applications by Thursday June 14, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. when appointments will be made.
Bill Bullock, Presiding Officer
Ad Category:
07/06/2018 (6 days)
Upcoming Events
-
Friday, June 1, 2018 - 10:00amThe Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
-
Friday, June 1, 2018 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
-
Saturday, June 2, 2018 - 10:00amAn Overeaters Anonymous group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Grace Fellowship Church, Absarokee.
-
Saturday, June 2, 2018 - 10:00amThe Carbon County Historical Society and Museum is presenting a Bison, A Traveling Exhibit from April 19-June 2. Opening times Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
-
Monday, June 4, 2018 - 7:00pmJoliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
-
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 - 7:00pmRock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
The Carbon County News
Street Address:
11 N. Broadway, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 970, Red Lodge, MT 59068
Phone: 406-446-2222
Fax: 406-446-2225
Toll-Free: 800-735-8843
Open: Monday-Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
- Welcome! Visitor's Guide