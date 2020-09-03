HWvolunteer

PUBLIC NOTICE CARBON COUNTY BOARD of HEALTH APPOINTMENT

The Carbon County Commissioners are seeking two individuals interested in serving on Carbon County Board of Health:

One appointment will be for the remainder of the current term (exp. 12/31/2020) and a subsequent 3-year term (exp. 12/31/2023).

The second will be the remainder of the three-year term (exp. 12/31/2022).

Applications are available on the County’s website

http://co.carbon.mt.us/county-boards/ or at the Clerk and Recorders Office located at 17 West 11th Street, Red Lodge, MT. Please call the Commissioners’ Office with questions 406-446-1595. Please submit applications by Monday, September 17 at 11:30 a.m. when appointments will be made.

NOTICE OF COUNCIL VACANCY

August 31, 2020

The City of Red Lodge is requesting letters of interest to be submitted to fill the vacancy of Ward one (1) Council Seat for the remainder of the term (December 31, 2020).

Applicants must be a resident of Ward One (1).

Any individual interested in serving should present a letter of interest to the City of Red Lodge (mail to PO Box 9, Red Lodge, MT 59068, email to cityclerk@cityofredlodge.com, or drop off at City Hall, 1 S. Platt Ave)The letter of interest MUST be submitted to the City Clerk by 5pm September 11, 2020. Any letters of interest submitted after this deadline will not be considered. The letters of interest should include the full name of the person interested, contact information, and reasons for applying.