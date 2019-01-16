INFORMED CITIZEN THINK & DRINK

Humanities Montana and Red Lodge Ales host the Think & Drink program Informed Citizen with journalists Erika Fredrickson and Ed Kemmick on January 16, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The program will be in Sam’s Taproom at Red Lodge Ales. The event is part of the Hometown Humanities initiative bringing free, public humanities programs to a rural Montana community for a year.

Join these experts in a discussion about how journalists across the country are looking for new models to revive independent media in small and mid-sized towns, how social media has changed media, the line between financial support and editorial oversight, and other hazards and joys of a free press in a democracy.

Think & Drink invites people to participate in a facilitated public conversation with public intellectuals who have expertise in the subject at hand—over a pint. The idea isn’t to create consensus but, rather, to have an open interplay of viewpoints and perspectives. Breweries in Montana are community centers where people engage with their friends, neighbors, and strangers. The goal of this event is to bring in provocative topics for people to talk about in a fun and thoughtful space.

Erika Fredrickson is a journalist and the former arts editor for the Missoula Independent. She spent 10 years there covering the local arts scene and writing in-depth cover stories until September 11, 2018, when Lee Enterprises shut the paper down. She now works as a freelance writer, editor and podcaster. Ed Kemmick is a 40-year newspaper veteran who published the online-only newspaper Last Best News in Billings from 2014 to 2018. He is an author, editor and musician.

Funding for the program is provided by Humanities Montana through grants from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Montana’s Cultural Trust, and private donations. Humanities Montana strengthens communities through stories, conversation and reflection.

# # #

For more information, please call Red Lodge Ales at (406) 446-0243 or Humanities Montana at (406) 243-6022.