James Robert Fisher, 75, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania passed away September, 26, 2022 at the University of Washington Medical Center. Jim was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandpa. Jim is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda; his daughter, Candace Berkman (Shane) and grandchildren Ciara and Brandon of Billings; his son, Scott (Melanie) and grandchildren Ceana and Caevee of Las Vegas; and brother, Robert of Corvallis, Oregon.Jim received his BS at Adrian College, Adrian, Michigan, his MS at the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri and his PhD at the University of Idaho, Moscow, Idaho. Jim worked as a research entomologist for 31 years with the USDA in Brookings, South Dakota, Bozeman, Montana, and Corvallis, Oregon. His research took him to many foreign countries working on corn insects, grasshoppers, and insects on berries and vineyards.Jim retired 17 years ago and made his home in Red Lodge, Montana. He was an adventurer that let nothing get in his way from being in the great outdoors. From climbing the Grand Teton and Granite Peak to backpacking, hiking, camping, fishing, cross country skiing, atving, and outdoor photography. Jim also enjoyed exploring the southwest in the late winter months. While there, he loved seeing all the desert flowers bloom. Jim had a passion for growing plants. He was always giving advice to people in regards to growing their plants or insect problems. He built two greenhouses, which always had an abundance of mostly tropical plants. Jim enjoyed volunteering at the Red Lodge Art Guild doing their landscaping. Exploring other cultures was important to him. Some of his travels took him to Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Germany, and France. Everyone always looked forward to his BBQing and his delicious well-known steaks!Jim will be missed by many of those that knew him. He will always be loved by his family whom he dearly loved and was so proud of.Per Jim’s request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Carbon County Arts Guild in Red Lodge or the American Heart Association.