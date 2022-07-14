Janice P. Howe age 68, of Eau Claire, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. She was born on June 2, 1954, in Sioux Falls, South Dako- ta to Richard and Alice Orman.She attended barber school in Spokane, Washington, and had a successful career as a beautician. She enjoyed camping, fishing, reading and watching movies. She had a beautiful singing voice. Janice bravely fought health issues for the past 10 years, she always regretted not being able to attend the family reunions for those years.Janice was the most kind, most thoughtful and caring person, and as well as being a first-class smartass and good-humored wit.She is survived by her husband of almost 28 years, Chris; son Richard (Amy) Stuber; daughter Janal Stuber; grandchildren: Cole, Fisher and Maxwell; sister-in-law Cathy (Dave) Beer; nieces: Emily Beer (Adam Lom- prey), Sarah Beer and Megan (Tommy) Pember- ton; and all her manywife Sandra; one son, Don LaRoque (Tammy Jordan); two daughters, Lynn LaRoque (Pam Wagner) and Wendy Pettapiece (Dougg); two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry S. LaRoque (Susan) and Robert D. LaRoque (Resa); three sisters, Yvonne M. Shields (Caleb, deceased), Alice M. Ferraro and Irene Pacheco (Albert).Earl was preceded in death by his mother, father and two brothers, Albert F. and Ronald D. LaRoque.Dad, your hard work here is done. Thank you for all you have done for us. Thank you for all the values you shared with us. We will forever love and miss you. Sing with the angels, Dad.The family is being served by Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula, Montana.numerous Catholic cousins and associated relatives in North Dakota and elsewhere.Preceding her in death are her parents and many aunts and uncles.A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at the Red Lodge Cemetery, Red Lodge, Montana.Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online arrangements can be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.