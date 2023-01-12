Janna Marie Clark died unexpectedly on Dec. 24, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. She is the daughter of Terrance P. Clark of Loveland, Colorado, and Audrey Kreber Clark and Denis R. Elo of Red Lodge, Montana. Janna was born on June 30, 1975 at Ellsworth Air Force Base South Dakota, where her dad was serving in the military. At the age of three, she moved with her family to Loveland , Colorado where she grew up, and graduated from Thompson Valley High School in 1992. Janna then attended Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado and Gateway Community College in Phoenix , Arizona, where she received her Registered Radiology Technician Degree. Janna was fiercely independent. At a very young age Janna announced that she wanted to be a work mother (career woman) like her Aunt Jeanne, with whom she shared a special bond. Janna often had two, and sometimes three jobs. She worked at various clinics and hospitals in the Phoenix area.Janna loved to go hiking and to professional baseball games with her dad Terrance. She enjoyed going on coffee dates and watching scary movies with her step-dad Denny. In her early thirties she relented, and learned to sew and make quilts like her mom. They also enjoyed hiking and picking berries together. She loved any and all cosmetic products. Janna was an avid reader and had an artistic bent, being especially interested in Art History. She was very proud of her Japanese heritage and has been the keeper of her Grandma Setsuko’s kimono, which Setsuko brought from Japan.Janna’s two dogs, Little Girl and Virgil, were her best friends for 13 years. They gave her much comfort in the trials that she faced. Janna is survived by her parents, her siblings Terry Clark, and Barbara and Darin Elo, her Aunts Jeanne Kreber and Krista Van Lancker, Uncles John Kreber and Dana Kreber, and Uncle Richard Clark and wife Marie. She was preceded in death by step-brother Jeffrey Elo, all of her grandparents, her cousins Matthew J. Kreber, Tina Merchen, and Brenda Payne. Janna still has many relatives in Colorado, Michigan, and in the Rapid City area. Janna’s family wishes to especially thank her cousin Susie Payne Costello of Phoenix, who has been a godsend in helping with arrangements for Janna. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Janna’s ashes will be spread in Arizona and Colorado . In lieu of flowers, A memorial has been established in Janna’s memory at: The Arizona Humane Society https://www.azhumane.org/memorial-and-tribute-gifts/ , which includes a mail in option.