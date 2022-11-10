Jim Leeming of Roscoe, Montana, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. He was born Feb. 20, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Margaret and James W. Leeming Sr. In WW II, he served in the Navy in the South Pacific aboard the USS Indus AKN 1 and the USS Sarsfield DD 837. Jim graduated from the University of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois, and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He married Lois Ann Heller of Montpelier, Ohio, in 1950. Jim decided to take early retirement and moved to the cabin he built in Roscoe, Montana. During his life, he lived in many places, Homewood and Flossmoor, Illinois,, Sudbury, Massachusetts, Villa Park and San Clemente, California, Roscoe, and finally, Great Falls. He enjoyed attending church regularly at the Absarokee Evangelical Church. One of his many activities was to volunteer at Beartooth Manor, Columbus, Montana, where he participated in the services for over twenty years. Jim even wrote a book about “Joy,” one of his favorite subjects. His hope for you and for future generations is that you find the JOY he had in the Lord Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. Jim is survived by his four daughters, Linda Lee, Carruth Ann, Nancy Jane, and Jody Pamela; eight grandchildren; and twenty-six great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly and admired greatly. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Absarokee Evangelical Church, 34 N Woodward Ave, Absarokee, MT 59001 or Calvary Chapel Cascade, 3400 Flood Rd, Great Falls, MT 59404. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.