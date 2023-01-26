Jimmy Kujala

On Jan. 21, Jimmy “Round Man” Kujala, a father, husband, music mentor and friend, left us for his last gig in the sky. Born June, 1, 1954 in Fox, Montana, to Matt and Flossie Kujala, Jimmy was the youngest of six siblings, Mabel, Gladys, Bobby, Marilyn, and Carolyn. After many long walks to Fox School (up hill both ways, barefoot in the winter) he finally graduated from the “F of U” with a BS in BS. Jimmy’s life adventures took him lots of places but many of the stories he’d proudly tell on repeat came from his travels and gigs playing bass guitar with bands such as Colonel Fry, Billy Waldo and the Flying Grizzlies, Johnny Quest, Hound Dogs from Outer Space, and Big Jim and the Twins. Outside of music, Jimmy was known as The Round Man With the Square Deal, wheeling and dealing cars and eventually switching to Kawasaki ATVs. An avid idea man and entrepreneur at heart, Jimmy always had a deal to tell you about. If he didn’t, he sure did tell you what a guy oughta do… During the last decade of his life he was deeply passionate about supporting independent musicians through his internet radio station and the intimate music venue he and his wife, Lauri run at their house. If you could survey everyone who knew Jimmy in his lifetime, it’s likely that they’d all comment on his incredible sense of humor. It’s safe to say that if he got paid a nickel for every tear of laughter he caused, he’d have been a millionaire. Jim is proceeded in death by his parents Matt and Flossie, and siblings Mabel, Bobby, Gladys, and Marilyn. He is Survived by his beloved family, sister Carolyn (Jerry) Cook, wife Lauri Kujala and children, Mendrell (Jaimie) Miller, Levi (Angie) Kujala, Nichol (Chris) Kirschner, Annie (Andy) Austin, Stephanie (Leonard) Clayton, Cara (Brandt) Kujala along with numerous grandchildren he loved so much. A private family service will be held in Red Lodge. A celebration of life will be held in The Round Man’s birthday month, June of 2023. Details to follow.