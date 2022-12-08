John Noel Lightburn was born on Christmas Day 1938, the youngest child of John and Vivian Lightburn in Denver, Colo. He had three older siblings- Vernon, Wayne, and Georgianna.His father John worked construction all around Colorado.John graduated from Bear Creek High in Jefferson County, Colorado. He soon enlisted in the army and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. After basic and paratrooper training, he served in Okinawa. He married Melva Graves right after basic training. After service the family moved to New Mexico to farm near Melva’s family.They had 2 sons and 1 daughter- Randy, Terri, and John.In 1969, the family moved to Bridger, Montana, in the hay bale stacking business. In 1972, John and Melva with help from the children as they grew up- started building and remodeling homes. They built many homes in the Bridger and Cooke City areas.The family enjoyed fishing and snowmobiling.It was always John’s dream to move to Alaska, so in 2010 he and his beloved cat loaded up and moved to the Kenai Peninsula in Alaska. He lived off the grid until back pain caused him to move back to Montana for surgery and lived out the rest of his time in Montana.