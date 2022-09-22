John Overton

John M. Overton was born May 1,1933 in Omaha, NE to Claude and Mona Overton. He died at home in Red Lodge in the early hours of September 7th. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, husband and friend. After leaving Nebraska and arriving in Red Lodge in 1998, John quickly became an active member of the community. He was a faithful member of Messiah Lutheran Church, the Lions Club, and his local men’s breakfast group. John was known for his warmth and culinary expertise. He was also known as a huge fan of the University of Nebraska football team. John is survived by his wife Shirley, his sister Nancy (Tom), his five children; Jane, Linda (Dave), Sue (Tom), Dan (Beth), Amy (Eric), step-son Mark (Josi), 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Smith-Olcott Funeral Chapel in Red Lodge on Tuesday, September 27th at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at the Red Lodge Senior Center.