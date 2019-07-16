Joliet Fromberg Bridge closed

The bridge connecting Main Street and the Joliet Fromberg Road in Joliet is closed due to a sinkhole at the bridge abutment. The hole measures 15x5 feet and is 4 feet in depth. The county will temporarily repair the hole as quickly as possible but engineering and permitting will be required to fix the subsidence long term. The hole was caused by erosion underneath the bridge abutment most likely due to prolonged high water in Rock Creek.

Information courtesy of Carbon Alert