Joliet Fromberg Bridge open

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The bridge connecting Main Street and the Joliet Fromberg Road in Joliet is now open. It was closed yesterday because of a sinkhole at the bridge abutment.  The hole measures 15x5 feet and is 4 feet in depth.  The county temporarily repaired the hole but engineering and permitting will be required to fix the subsidence long term.  The hole was caused by erosion underneath the bridge abutment most likely due to prolonged high water in Rock Creek.

Information courtesy of Carbon Alert

Upcoming Events

  • Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 6:30pm
    Montana Metal Rockfest tunes up
    The Montana Metal Rockfest will feature Zen, Kicking Karma, and Mr. Big with Trixter, July 18-20 at Boyd’s Garage on 7th Street, Red Lodge. The gigs will kick off at 6:30 p.m. each night.  There is no cover charge. Vendors will be on site. For tickets and information call (406) 446-1519. 
  • Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Narcotics Anonymous
    Meets every Thursday, 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation, 122 S. Hauser. It is open to all. 425- 1755.
  • Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Fromberg AA
    Clarks Fork Group meets at St. Joseph’s Catholic Hall, north end of Montana Avenue, Thursday at 7 p.m.
  • Friday, July 19, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Rock Creek AA
    Rock Creek Group meets Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8 a.m. and Wednesdays and Fridays at 7 p.m. at Calvary Church, 9 N Villard, Red Lodge.
  • Monday, July 22, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Joliet AA
    Joliet Group meets at the Community Center Monday at 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 23, 2019 - 7:00pm
    Bridger AA
    Now Group meets at the Bridger United Methodist Church, 222 W. Broadway (west entrance of church) Tuesday at 7 p.m.
