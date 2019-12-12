Joliet Town Meeting

The Town of Joliet will hold a public meeting at 116 S. Main Street, Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The purpose of this meeting will be to present information about on-going Capital Improvements planning efforts. Triple Tree Engineering Inc., the Town’s contracted engineer, will be there to help answer any questions. A draft of the capital improvements plan is available for review at Town Hall. At the public meeting, everyone will be given the opportunity to express their opinion’s regarding the Town’s needs and the type of projects which should be considered. Comments may be given orally at the meeting or submitted in writing before Dec. 16, 2019.