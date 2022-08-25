Judy Curley (Boggio), a generous and kind spirit, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at the age of 79. Judy was born in Billings, Montana, as the first child of Red Lodge area ranchers Bud and Pat Boggio and was later joined by four younger brothers! She graduated from Red Lodge High School and went on to attend an Administrators Program in Billings. Judy married her high school sweetheart Robert F. Brophy who was her partner in life for almost 30 years until his passing in 1994.Judy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, reading, and had a great appreciation for the outdoors. She always saw the beauty in all of creation and often saved unique pine cones, shells, rocks and leaves she spotted during her many walks on the beach and in parks when we were children. As a woman with strong faith she was very involved with her church and lived life with the philosophy of people first, not things. She was always available to give a helping hand to those that needed her support.She is survived by her two children Dawn, and Thad; Granddaughter, Samantha; Three Brothers Jim, Scott and Gene Boggio; And Sister-in-laws Linda, Ruth, Beth, and Kimberly Boggio, and many nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her Husband Robert Brophy and Richard Curley; brother Phillip Boggio. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone with whom she interacted.