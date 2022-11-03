Judy Ewing

Thursday, November 3, 2022

Judy Ewing, 59, of Fromberg. Funeral service on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.at Belfry School multipurpose room with burial at Belfry cemetery. Reception to follow back at the school. Obit will be posted at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

