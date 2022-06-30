Judy Straw, 73, of Red Lodge, Montana, passed away in her home June 16. She was born and raised in Iowa. After graduation from high school and college she moved West. She spent her adult life in Colorado, Wyoming and Mon- tana. She worked for the National Forest Service to follow her passion to pre-serve and protect our environment, the beauty of our forests, plant life, streams/ rivers/lakes and wildlife. Judy loved hiking, biking, cross country skiing and always exploring new territories.She is survived by her sister, Joan Mulford, brothers Stan (Deb) VanKleeck and Steven (Mardell) Van- Kleeck, many cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and coworkers.Judy requested no funeral services. She will be cremated and her ashes spread in the Pryor and Big Horn mountains.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her current address (P.O. Box 2315, Red Lodge, MT 59068). All donations will go to Dog Tags (an organization that trains dogs for veterans), Carbon County Library and an NFS charitable organization to assist families in need who work for the Forest/Parks services- es.Judy asked me to con- vey to you her love of her life here in Red Lodge. She asked that you remember her by “doing something you truly love.”Thank you to all her friends, family, coworkers, doctors, nurses, therapists, and hospice personnel who made her life rich and full.