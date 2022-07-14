Our Savior Jesus Christ has destroyed death and brought life and immortality to light through the Gospel. Let us remember with thanksgiving what God has done through His servant, Katrina.Katrina Louise Hoots was given life by her Creator and was born on March 7, 1989, the child of Gary and Denise Boone. On April 3, 2016, she received the gift of Holy Baptism and became a child of God. On May 15, 2016, she publicly confessed her faith and was confirmed. She received the precious gift of the Lord’s life-giving body and blood. On June 4, 2016, she received the gift of a beloved companion in her spouse, Michael Hoots. She was blessed with the gift of children: Nykylis (15), Chevy (13) and Carsyn (11). Her passion for children guided her to care for numerous foster children: Audrey, Brooklyn, Mickey, Phaedra, Lyrik and Zaidyn. God blessed Katrina’s life with many special people as she served God in her vocations at home, church, work and in the community. Final- ly, on July 1, 2022, God blessed Katrina with a holy death and took her home to rest in the arms of Jesus to await the resurrection of the dead at the age of 33.Katrina is survived her spouse, Michael Hoots (including mother-in-law, Ruth; siblings Dawn, Nicho- las, Bobbi Jo, Lucas, Jimi, and Rory; as well as numerous nieces and [fewer] nephews from the rest of the Hoots clan); mother, Denise Boone (Mike Kobitisch); father, Gary (Jessica) Boone; children, Nykylis, Chevy and Carsyn Cottrill; siblings Merissa (Josh) Cox and their children, Devin, Madison, Hannah and Declan; Brittney (Jeremy) and their children, Caleb, Alexis, and Haylee; Jordan and Regan Clark, and Abby Boone; grandmother, Kathy Hern; Aunt Cindy Hern and her children, Austin, Harley, Kelly and Jessica; as well as the loving Cottrill Family, Dick, Roz, Cale (Kelsey), Jen, and Uncle D (Court- ney). She is predeceased by her grandfather, Lonnie Hern; and grandparents, Carolyne and Kenneth Boone; as well as dear friend, Mikel Knick.Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 759 Newman Lane. Interment will take place immediately after at Yellow- stone Valley Memorial Park, 3605 Grand Ave. A celebration of life will follow at the Red Door, 3875 Grand Ave.The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be the name of the Lord. We give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ, our Lord, for our sister, Katrina.Condolences may be made at www.michelotti- sawyers.com.