Kenneth Eugene Hall passed away on Oct. 31, 2022, at his home. He was born at home to Frank and Olive (Gregory) Hall in Gates (near Morehead), Kentucky, on March 31, 1933, the sixth of 12 children.In 1943, Kenneth's parents moved them to Montana, where they settled in the Rockvale area, then to Fromberg. Ken attended the rural Wilsey Elementary School and graduated from Fromberg High School in May 1953. During high school, Ken lived and worked with teacher Jim O'Connor on the ranch. After graduation, Ken worked for George O'Connor while building an oil pipeline in eastern Montana; worked in Bridger for Walrath Elevator; and was a custom combine crew member for "Web" Bequette.Ken married Mary Elizabeth Bequette "Beth" on Oct. 29, 1954, in Billings, Ken worked for the City of Billings. In July 1955, he committed to the voluntary draft into the U.S. Army, with basic training at Fort Carson, California. He was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, from October 1955 to September 1956, and transferred to Vicenza, Italy, with the Ballistic Missile Project. Beth joined him there in October. In July of 1957, it was time to return to the USA to receive his honorable discharge.Ken and Beth spent the summer of 1956 in Edgar, both working for "Shorty" and "Web" Bequette. In September 1957, Ken and Beth returned to El Paso, where Ken began his 35 years with Mountain States Telephone Co. as a lineman. He enjoyed the work and the view. He also worked repair, installation and as a switchman through the years. "Please: No desk job."On July 28, 1960, Ken was blessed with a baby daughter: Joyce Kathleen. On July 26, 1962, he was blessed with son David Eugene. Not wanting to raise children 1200-plus miles from any family, Ken requested a transfer to Billings, which was granted in spring 1967. During the next several years, they lived in Edgar and Laurel.Kenneth was a faithful and committed person, always early on the job, no matter what, where or what kind of weather. One who was always willing to help others and/or go the extra mile.Kenneth loved his family and was a good provider. He became a "Believer" in Jesus and what is written in the Bible. He volunteered in church, especially the baby nursery — and the little ones loved him.Kenneth retired from U.S. West (Telephone) in January 1993. Retirement allowed for some traveling. He lived for four years in the Memphis, Tennessee, area to be near son David, Launa and two small grandchildren while David attended seminary and worked. He spent many very pleasant winters in Brunswick, Georgia.Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Olive; brothers Allie, Bill, Howard and Donnie; sisters Virginia; Beulah and Janet; grandson Aspen; and three infants. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Beth; daughter Kathleen Jarvis (Greg); son David Hall (Launa); grandchildren Aaron (Thea) Belobraidic, Jenna Belobraidic and Allen Belobraidic, David Lee Hall (Cortney) and Nicole Buck (Chandis); eight great-grandchildren; and his sister Kaye (Bill) Kautz.Memorial services were at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Big Sky Bible Church, 383 E. Alkali Creek Road. Interment with military honors followed at 2 pm. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Rockvale Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Big Sky Bible Church, Vision Beyond Borders or a charity of your choice.