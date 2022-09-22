Kirt “Patch” R. McCulley, 66, left us to go home on Monday July 11, 2022, at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana. He was a resident of Bridger, Montana, and a former resident of Brawley, California, Rock Springs, Wyoming, and Grand Junction, Colorado. He died following a brief illness.He came into this world on April 26, 1956, in Collbran, Colorado; born to Basil “B.R, Mac” Raymond McCulley and Delores “Mickey” Maxine Carter.Kirt attended schools in Grand Junction Colorado and was a 1980 graduate of R5 High School.Kirt married Rita Preece in Yuma, Arizona, June 6, 1987, they later divorced.Kirt was Co-owner of the Dry Creek Saloon in Bridger, Montana. Prior to moving to Bridger, Montana, in 1999 he worked in Southern California, SW Wyoming and NW Colorado on many construction jobs.He loved spending time with family, his numerous friends, riding and working on his Harley Davidsons. He was most proud of his family, his son Shea, his daughters Raquel and Giovanna, his five grandchildren and great granddaughter.Survivors include his mother Delores “Mickey” Maxine Peterson of Bridger, Montana; stepmom Eileen McCulley of Rock Springs, Wyoming; son, Shea D. Patrick McCulley of Laurel, Montana; two daughters, Raquel Preece Hampton of Chula Vista, California; Giovanna Lira of Brawley, California; two brothers, Dennis McCulley and wife Cheri of Red Lodge, Montana; Mark McCulley and wife Nikki Ann of Carlsbad, New Mexico; Sister-in-law Tammy McCulley of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren Brittany Pereira of Grand Junction, Colorado; Presly Lira of Brawley, California; Justin Preece and Brooke Hampton of Chula Vista, California, and Skyler Pereira of Brawley, California. One Great Granddaughter Riley Meraz of Grand Junction, Colorado. Many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Benjamin and Goldie McCulley; maternal grandparents, Carl and Etta Carter; step grandfather Dewitt Reiter: father, Basil “B.R. Mac” Raymond; stepfather Bob Peterson; two brothers Niki McCulley and Mike McCulley.A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., Oct. 15, 2022, at the Dry Creek Saloon in Bridger, Montana.