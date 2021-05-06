FOUND CAT - A female gray tabby cat has been found on Lover's Lane in Fromberg. Please call Beartooth Humane Alliance at (406) 446-3500 with owner information.

FOUND CAT - A black male cat with a small spot of white on his chest has been found on South Platt in Red Lodge. Please call Beartooth Humane Alliance at (406) 446-3500 with owner information.