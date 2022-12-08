LaVerne (Vern) Doyle Hunter was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, cousin, geologist, and friend. He was a quiet man and a deep thinker. His intelligence and quick wit endeared him to all who knew him. Vern died peacefully on Nov. 9, 2022, twelve days after his 95th birthday.Vern was born on Oct. 28, 1927, in Broadview, Montana, to Mamie Louise Biddle Hunter and Orrin Oliver Walter Hunter. Vern lived there until he was three, when the family moved to Missoula, Montana, for a year, then to Powell, Wyoming, where he enjoyed the outdoors with his parents and sister, hunting and picnicking. Vern fished with his father in nearby Yellowstone National Park and at lakes along the Beartooth Highway. Vern played alto saxophone in high school band and dance bands and graduated as valedictorian of his high school class, which earned him a scholarship to the University of Wyoming.Vern became a geology major, belonged to the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, and earned a Master of Science in geology. During his second year of college, he and two friends on the band tour bus needed a fourth for a game of cards. The girl sitting on the seat in front of him could play, so she turned around, and it was love at first sight for both of them. It wasn’t long before he asked her whether or not she believed in long engagements. During their engagement Vern showed Bonnie one of his favorite towns, Red Lodge, Montana.They married in 1950 in the beautiful Chapel of the Transfiguration in Grand Teton National Park, honeymooned in Canada, and then moved to Casper, Wyoming, where Vern worked as a geologist for Shell Oil Company. Their first child, a daughter, was born there, and soon afterward Vern was transferred to Denver, Colorado, where their second daughter was born. Shell transferred him to Billings, Montana, and his son was born there.During his employment with Shell, Vern discovered the Ash Creek Oil Field and others in Wyoming. After working for Shell for fifteen years, Vern resigned when Shell closed their offices in Montana and Wyoming and wanted to transfer him to Texas. Instead he became an independent consulting geologist for two years and later accepted a petroleum geologist position with Farmers’ Union (Cenex), commuting daily from Billings to Laurel, Montana. After ten years with Cenex, Vern left the company to go back to consulting, working for Mapco and other clients. During his career as a geologist, Vern was editor of the Montana Geological Society newsletter and a member of the Billings Petroleum Club.Vern shared his love of the outdoors with Bonnie and their three children, camping, hiking, fishing, skiing, and taking them on family vacations for two weeks every summer. His children loved asking him questions about roadside geology. Vern made sure to share his beloved Yellowstone and Grand Teton Parks and Beartooth Highway with them at least twice a year. He took amazing home movies and slides and researched their vacations thoroughly in order to give his family the best possible experiences each year including the Beartooth Ranch near Nye, Montana, Hawaii, and Oregon. Vern also enjoyed bowling, fishing, tying his own fishing flies, hunting for game birds, and cultivating beautiful begonia and rose gardens.Always interested in the mountains, especially the Beartooth and Absaroka ranges, Vern and Bonnie began looking for a cabin to enjoy as a weekend retreat in Red Lodge. They purchased three adjoining lots at the south edge of town, with a small channeled tributary of Rock Creek running along the east side of the property. The family enjoyed the mountain views and the wildlife, and Vern enjoyed beautifying his yard, transplanting native aspen trees which grew to two stately groves. When Vern and Bonnie had both been retired for several years, they sold their house in Billings and moved to the cabin in Red Lodge full time.Vern traveled with Bonnie from Alaska to Arizona and from Florida to Vermont. His favorite places were Hawaii, Sedona, Arizona, Cooke City and Silvergate, Montana, and the Beartooth Plateau, especially Long Lake where he had fished with his father. Vern and Bonnie enjoyed driving long distances, the longest being the 2,613 miles of the Alcan Highway, to visit family and friends, and taking timeshare vacations with his cousin Gini Hunter Dugas and her husband Al Dugas in Sedona, Hawaii and the Caribbean. Vern and Bonnie also took trips to Canada, Scotland, Australia, and New Zealand. Vern took advantage of his retirement to create beautiful watercolor paintings of the many places of special importance to him.As Vern lived into his ‘80’s, then his ‘90’s, he began enjoying life in the slow lane and memories of times past. He enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family, exchanging photos and talking with them on videocalls. He always greeted his caller with a cheery: “Heigh-Ho!” or “Hel-LO!”Vern was preceded in death by his father Orrin Oliver Walter Hunter, his mother Mamie Louise Biddle Hunter and two premature sons, Robert LaVerne and James Orrin who died a few days after their births. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Lea Walker Hunter, by their children Carol Lea Hunter White (John), Colleen Sue Hunter (Peter Dayton), and Robert Bruce Hunter (Laraine), by their grandchildren Michael, Ben, Nathan, Travis, and Lily, by their great-grandchildren Hunter, Natalia, and Theo, by his sister Doreen Nearpass and three nephews Troy, Brent, and Brian, and by his cousin Bev Schessler (Don). They greatly miss him, as does his prescription Maltese dog, Joy.Services will be at the Calvary Episcopal Church in Red Lodge, Montana, to be announced at a later date. Internment in the Red Lodge Cemetery will follow this spring or summer. Memorial gifts can be made to Doctors Without Borders or a charity of choice.