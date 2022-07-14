Leonard Lorash

Thursday, July 14, 2022

A memorial service for Leonard Lorash, 74 years, formerly of Boyd, will be held at The Rock Church, 820 W. 9th St., Laurel, Tuesday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Veteran’s National Cemetery at 12:45 p.m. Laurel.

