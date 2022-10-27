Leslie Willis Roark, 89, of Oilmont, Montana, passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Southern Arizona VA Medical Center in Tucson. Leslie had many occupations in his lifetime, the main one being a farmer. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran during the Korean Conflict.Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Margaret L. Roark, daughter Patti Rafferty (Montana), stepsons Stephen Anderson (Arizona) and Richard Anderson (Wyoming), stepdaughter Patty Wheeler (Arizona), two sisters, Darlene Watson (Wisconsin), Becky Tracy (Wisconsin) and several grandchildren.Leslie was born Nov. 30, 1932 on the family farm north of Shelby, Montana, to Willis and Gladys (Flesch) Roark and grew up in the Oilmont area. He later lived in other parts of Montana, as well as Missouri, Kansas and Arizona.A graveside service with military honors was held Oct. 17 at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Marana, Arizona. His inscription will read ‘Be Good, Be Kind, Be Gentle.’